Caroline Foy Welch, President and General Manager of WTVD, to Retire in March

Caroline Foy Welch, who joined ABC11/WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham in July 2012 as president and general manager, will retire in March 2020, announced Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. WTVD will immediately commence a search for the role of general manager, and Welch will remain in her role during the transition

In this position, Welch has held chief management responsibility for the ABC-owned property in the fast-growing Raleigh-Durham market. Under her leadership, WTVD has transformed into a multiplatform newsroom through a partnership with the UNC Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative, a program established in collaboration with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and designed to advance digital transformation at local news organizations across the country. During her tenure, the station also expanded the Raleigh newsroom along with its weekly news hours; became the broadcast partner for the Raleigh Christmas Parade, the largest local broadcast event in the city; and produced the No. 1 morning news in the market.

"Caroline has been an instrumental leader in driving the modernization of our television stations, launching truly original content and culture initiatives at WTVD that were then scaled across the entire organization. She always acted in service to our audiences, communities and team members, and I know her contributions will continue to inspire and motivate future leaders and storytellers," said McMahon. "While it is difficult to say goodbye, I am excited to see Caroline begin a new chapter in her life, which I'm certain she will approach with the same passion and enthusiasm she always demonstrated at WTVD."

"From my start at 6abc in Philadelphia 28 years ago to my most recent role leading ABC11/WTVD, I've been blessed with the opportunity to have practically grown up with the best TV station group in the country," said Caroline Foy Welch, president and general manager of WTVD. "I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to Disney, ABC and, most especially, the ABC11 team whose values, work ethic and integrity motivate me every day. Their dedication and passion to our community truly set them apart. As I begin a new chapter, I know I will continue to be energized and inspired by ABC Owned Television Stations. I can't wait to keep watching!"

Welch previously served as vice president of Programming at ABC-owned WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, managing all local entertainment and special event programming ranging from local productions to Syndicated fare. She also oversaw WPVI-TV's media relations department, liaised with ABC Network and Programming Operations, and developed numerous initiatives that expanded advertising opportunities and station partnerships in the Philadelphia market. Earlier at WPVI-TV, Welch was responsible for the station's brand management as vice president of Creative Services from 1997 to 2004. She joined WPVI-TV as a promotion producer in 1992.

Welch is immediate past chair of the board of the Durham Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as the vice president for television of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters and is part of the UNC-TV board of trustees, and the UNC School of Journalism & Mass Communication Foundation of North Carolina board. She is a big fan and supporter of The Ronald McDonald House of Durham.

Originally from Charlottesville, Virginia, Welch returned to earn her bachelor's degree in religious studies from the University of Virginia, where she became a member of Phi Beta Kappa and was also an Echols Scholar. She is married to local business owner Joel Graybeal. Together, they have five kids, three grandchildren and a dog named Stella.





Related Articles View More TV Stories