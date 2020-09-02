Carole Baskin, Nev Schulman, and More Celebrities Join DANCING WITH THE STARS

The show premieres September 14th.

ABC announced today the "Dancing with the Stars" season 2020 celebrity cast, live on ABC's "Good Morning America." The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities including a GRAMMY® winner, a Bachelorette, a big-cat lover-turned-reality TV star and a pro-football legend, to name a few. The new celebrity cast will add some glitzy bling to their wardrobe and break in their dancing shoes as the show kicks off live on MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

As announced this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America," the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Celebrities:

head coach Monica Aldama ("CHEER")

animal activist Carole Baskin ("Tiger King")

Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette")

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis

TV and film actress Anne Heche

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson

actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time")

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean

Emmy® Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly

TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish")

NBA superstar Charles Oakley ("The Last Dance")

actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset")

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir

Professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

The series is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

"Dancing with the Stars" averaged 9.1 million Total Viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

View More TV Stories Related Articles