Candice Bergen to Reprise SEX & THE CITY Role For AND JUST LIKE THAT Season Two; Gloria Steinem Also Joins

The new season of And Just Like That is premiering in June on Max.

Candice Bergen will be returning as Enid Frick, Carrie Bradshaw's Vogue editor in the new season of And Just Like That, premiering in June on Max.

Deadline reports that Gloria Steinem will also appear, along with previously announced additions Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon.

Season two of AND JUST LIKE THAT... from executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, will debut this June on Max.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

The series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directors included King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



