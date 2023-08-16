CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL Returns For a Second Season on ID

Eight all-new episodes of CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL will premiere Wednesdays at 9/8c on ID starting September 6.

Aug. 16, 2023

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced TODAY the return of CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL. Led by forensic expert and former CSI Alina Burroughs, who notably served as the CSI on the investigation into the death of Caylee Anthony, each episode follows Burroughs as she uses modern forensic science to re-examine some of the most complex crimes in this country’s history.

CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL follows Burroughs as she journeys into controversial murder cases ripped from the headlines. As Burroughs follows the evidence, she explores the complexity and controversy surrounding every item, translating each discovery, and navigating the tactics used by the prosecution and the defense teams to highlight the evidence that argues their case.

The new season will continue to feature cases spanning decades and across the country, with Burroughs traveling on location to visit the crime scenes, digging into the evidence collected, and speaking with key figures who are crucial to understanding the crime. This season will feature even more forensic science as Burroughs looks into key theories through a series of fascinating tests.

Additionally, the new season will feature unprecedented access to THE FAMILY and friends of the victims, the law enforcement who worked the cases, as well as interviews with the suspected or convicted killers themselves.

In the season premiere episode, Threads of Evidence airing Wednesday, September 6 at 9/8c, Burroughs travels to Mansfield, Ohio to look into the January 1998 murder of single mother Margie Coffey. Coffey’s body was found frozen and strangled to death in a nearby creek in the dead of winter. As Burroughs digs into the evidence that was recovered at the scene, two microscopic fibers become the only way to find Coffey’s killer.

Over the course of the episode, Burroughs speaks extensively with the officers who investigated Coffey’s murder, her family and friends, as well as sits down one-on-one for an intense conversation with her alleged killer.




