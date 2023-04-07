Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COCAINE BEAR Sets Peacock Premiere Streaming Date

COCAINE BEAR will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning April 14, 2023.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Peacock has announced it will stream Universal Pictures' instant cultural phenom COCAINE BEAR streaming exclusively beginning April 14, 2023. For more on COCAINE BEAR on Peacock.

The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this WILD thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound APEX PREDATOR has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood.

COCAINE BEAR is the latest addition to Peacock's offering of horror comedy films including the newly released M3GAN, Warm Bodies and Violent Night.

Watch the new trailer here:

ABOUT 'COCAINE BEAR'

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and newcomer Scott Seiss.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.



