CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+
The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ debuted TODAY in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network's prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series.
Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming at launch from the Peabody and Primetime Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library by accessing the CNN Originals hub within the discovery+ app or on the web here.
In addition to this initial offering of CNN Originals available to stream, select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub and stream on discovery+ in the future following their linear run on the cable networks. Titles will be announced in the months to come.
Offerings under the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ include
CNN Original Series library titles
1968: The Year That Changed America
American Dynasties: The Kennedys, narrated by Martin Sheen
American Style
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)
The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, narrated by Ed Harris
Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World
Crimes of the Century
Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Seasons 1-3)
Diana
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (Seasons 1-2)
First Ladies, narrated by Robin Wright
High Profits
The History of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)
History of the Sitcom
Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury narrated Ewan McGregor
LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy
Lincoln: Divided We Stand narrated by Sterling K Brown
Nomad with Carlton McCoy
Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, narrated by Liam Neeson
Race for the White House (Seasons 1-2) narrated by Mahershala Ali
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe narrated by Jessica Chastain
Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1-2)
The People v. The Klan
The Radical Story of Patty Hearst
The Redemption Project with Van Jones
The Story of Late Night
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, narrated by Rosamund Pike
This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-8)
Tricky Dick
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-6)
The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Seasons 1-3)
Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal
HLN Original Series library titles
Beyond Reasonable Doubt
The Dead Wives Club hosted by Lorraine Bracco
Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-5)
Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders
Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6)
The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-5)
The Killer Truth
Lies, Crimes & Video (Seasons 1-3)
Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou
Murder Nation: Jersey Gore
Real Life Nightmare (Seasons 1-3)
Sex & Murder (Seasons 1-3)
Unmasking a Killer
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Families
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Millionaires
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds
Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg (Seasons 1-4)
Select titles from the award-winning CNN FILMS library:
9/11, directed by Peabody and Emmy® Award winner Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet and James Hanlon
The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, directed by Emmy® Award winner Toby Oppenheimer
The Flag, directed by Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein
The Hunt for Planet B, directed by Academy Award® nominee Nathaniel Kahn
The Lost Sons, directed by BAFTA® Award nominee Ursula Macfarlane
Race for the Vaccine, narrated and produced by Emmy® Award winner and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Soul Survivor, directed by Ky Dickens
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World featuring Freida Pinto, Isha Sesay, and Meryl Streep
Select titles from the CNN Special Reports collection
Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump's Insurrection
And more!
