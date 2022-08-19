CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+

The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ debuted TODAY in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network's prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming at launch from the Peabody and Primetime Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library by accessing the CNN Originals hub within the discovery+ app or on the web here.

In addition to this initial offering of CNN Originals available to stream, select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub and stream on discovery+ in the future following their linear run on the cable networks. Titles will be announced in the months to come.

Offerings under the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ include

CNN Original Series library titles

1968: The Year That Changed America

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, narrated by Martin Sheen

American Style

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)

The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, narrated by Ed Harris

Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World

Crimes of the Century

Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Seasons 1-3)

Diana

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (Seasons 1-2)

First Ladies, narrated by Robin Wright

High Profits

The History of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)

History of the Sitcom

Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury narrated Ewan McGregor

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy

Lincoln: Divided We Stand narrated by Sterling K Brown

Nomad with Carlton McCoy

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, narrated by Liam Neeson

Race for the White House (Seasons 1-2) narrated by Mahershala Ali

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe narrated by Jessica Chastain

Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1-2)

The People v. The Klan

The Radical Story of Patty Hearst

The Redemption Project with Van Jones

The Story of Late Night

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, narrated by Rosamund Pike

This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-8)

Tricky Dick

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-6)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Seasons 1-3)

Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal

HLN Original Series library titles

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

The Dead Wives Club hosted by Lorraine Bracco

Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-5)

Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders

Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?

How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6)

The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-5)

The Killer Truth

Lies, Crimes & Video (Seasons 1-3)

Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou

Murder Nation: Jersey Gore

Real Life Nightmare (Seasons 1-3)

Sex & Murder (Seasons 1-3)

Unmasking a Killer

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Families

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Millionaires

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds

Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg (Seasons 1-4)

Select titles from the award-winning CNN FILMS library:

9/11, directed by Peabody and Emmy® Award winner Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet and James Hanlon

The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, directed by Emmy® Award winner Toby Oppenheimer

The Flag, directed by Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein

The Hunt for Planet B, directed by Academy Award® nominee Nathaniel Kahn

The Lost Sons, directed by BAFTA® Award nominee Ursula Macfarlane

Race for the Vaccine, narrated and produced by Emmy® Award winner and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Soul Survivor, directed by Ky Dickens

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World featuring Freida Pinto, Isha Sesay, and Meryl Streep

Select titles from the CNN Special Reports collection

Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump's Insurrection

And more!

Additional details and titles will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.