CNBC Begins The Search For The CNBC Upstart 100

CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced it is accepting nominations for the CNBC Upstart 100, a list that showcases up-and-coming companies breaking industry barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

The 2018 CNBC Upstart 100 list featured companies from nearly every sector - fintech, health tech, cybersecurity, consumer products, music, food and more - that are experiencing rapid growth due to their innovative products, apps, tools or services.

The deadline to submit the nomination form is Friday, August 16, 2019. Companies eligible for submission must meet the following criteria:

Companies must be private and independently owned

Companies are 5 years old or younger (founded no earlier than January 1, 2014)

Companies are Series B or earlier in their funding

Companies have raised a maximum of $50 million in funding, regardless of series

Companies will be scored on a wide-range of quantitative metrics including scalability, sales and user growth, intellectual property, and more.

Winners will be notified in September and the list will be published in October across CNBC's TV and Digital platforms.

