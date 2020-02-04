CMT to Exclusively Premiere BLUEBIRD on February 19

Today, CMT announced it will air the exclusive broadcast premiere of "BLUEBIRD," the critically-acclaimed feature film documenting the 35-year history of The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville's accidental landmark that altered the course of music history. "BLUEBIRD" will premiere Wednesday, February 19th at 8 PM ET/PT and will receive an encore screening on Friday, February 21st at 12PM ET/PT on CMT.

Featuring interviews and performances from megastars including Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Steve Earle, Charles Esten, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Pam Tillis Trisha Yearwood, the cast of "Nashville" and more, "BLUEBIRD" reveals never-before-told stories from those that have worked, played, been discovered and helped preserve the unassuming 90-seat strip-mall haunt that became the bedrock of American songwriting.

The film is produced by Riverside Entertainment and directed by Brian A. Loschiavo, who also co-produced with The Bluebird Cafe's President/GM Erika Wollman Nichols. CMT's Shanna Strassberg also served as Talent Producer. For more information, visit bluebirdthemovie.com.





