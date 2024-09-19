CJ 4DPLEX And Apple Cinemas To Launch Five 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Auditoriums

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Apple Cinemas, are partnering to open five ScreenX auditoriums across the country.

The first two ScreenX theaters set to welcome audiences are located at Apple Cinemas Warwick Mall in Rhode Island and Apple Cinemas White Plains City Center in New York. The remaining three ScreenX theaters are scheduled to open in 2025 and 2026 as the partnership continues to expand nationwide.

ScreenX is a cutting-edge, cinematic technology that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium. Hailed as the world's first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX transports audiences into the action of the film by creating a 270-degree panoramic experience.

"As our 270-degree ScreenX technology continues to captivate audiences around the world, CJ 4DPLEX is excited to announce our venture with Apple Cinemas to launch five new theater locations," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "This marks a significant advancement in our mission to bring differentiated and premium cinematic experiences to more cities, partnering with one of the nation's fastest-growing independent cinema chains."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CJ 4DPLEX to deliver a transformative cinema experience to our Apple Cinemas moviegoers," said Siva Shan - Co-Founder, Apple Cinemas. "ScreenX engages viewers, drawing them into a cinematic journey with its multi-projection system and 270-degree panoramic experience. With our initial locations established, we're excited to plan a nationwide expansion in the coming years."

The Apple Cinemas chain currently operates in several states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, and is known for offering a mix of major blockbusters and independent films.

These theaters will begin operations just in time for several highly anticipated releases, such as Warner Bros.' "Joker: Folie A Deux," Paramount Pictures' "Gladiator II," and Universal Pictures' "Wicked," and Walt Disney Studios' "Mufasa."

Comments