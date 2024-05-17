CHALLENGERS Starring Zendaya Now Available to Rent at Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Challengers, the new movie with Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, is now available to rent at home.

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

The film can be rented for $19.99 on major services such as Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango at Home.

Also available is the soundtrack featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score reworked by renowned DJ and producer Boys Noize. Listen below!

Photo Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Comments