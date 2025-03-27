CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE Sets April Return with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fan-favorite game shows return Wednesday, April 30, to ABC, kicking off with new episodes of Pat Sajak’s “Final Spin” as host of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), followed by the 2025 “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament with an expanded lineup of contestants (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT).

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

The all-star lineup for Sajak’s “Final Spin” as host includes Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh and Rainn Wilson. “Wheel of Fortune,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Bellamie Blackstone, is one of the most successful syndicated programs in the history of television.

Hosted by “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings, the third annual “Jeopardy! Masters” 2025 tournament will feature an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, each competing in two action-packed games per hourlong episode for the grand prize of $500,000. Contestants will include reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 Jeopardy! TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer.

Additionally, this tournament marks the return of Brad Rutter, one of the biggest winners in “Jeopardy!” history, who will step back onto the Alex Trebek Stage for the first time since 2020’s “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time” event. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, this is the largest “Jeopardy! Masters” event to date. “Jeopardy! Masters” is executive produced by Michael Davies.

