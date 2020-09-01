CBS Sports Announces 2020 SEC ON CBS Broadcast Schedule

See what's coming up.

CBS Sports, home to college football's highest-rated television package, the SEC ON CBS, has announced its 2020 broadcast schedule windows and select games.

The 2020 SEC ON CBS schedule, the Network's 20th consecutive season providing national coverage of Southeastern Conference football, begins on Saturday, Sept. 26 with defending National Champion LSU hosting Mississippi State and concludes with the SEC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The schedule is highlighted by Georgia at Alabama in primetime (8:00 PM, ET) on Oct. 17 and Alabama at LSU on Nov. 14, with kickoff slated for 6:00 PM, ET.

Among the other games featured in the traditional 3:30 PM, ET time slot are Alabama vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 3, LSU at Auburn on Oct. 31 and the annual rivalry game between Florida and Georgia on Nov. 7.

Given the unique circumstances of this season, CBS Sports, at the request of the SEC, worked in conjunction with the Conference to assist them and their schools with their advanced planning and logistics. CBS selected games in six of the first eight weeks. For the remaining games on the schedule, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports' lead COLLEGE FOOTBALL announce team. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY, the Network's pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show, returns with host Adam Zucker alongside analysts Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones.

CBS Sports' coverage of the entire 2020 SEC ON CBS football season will be available to stream live via CBS All Access, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.

Following are the broadcast windows and select games for the 2020 SEC ON CBS schedule:

DATE TIME (ET) GAME

Saturday, Sept. 26 3:30 PM MISSISSIPPI STATE at LSU

Saturday, Oct. 3 3:30 PM TEXAS A&M at ALABAMA

Saturday Oct. 10 3:30 PM SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 17 8:00 PM GEORGIA at ALABAMA

Saturday, Oct. 24 3:30 PM SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 31 3:30 PM LSU at AUBURN

Saturday, Nov. 7 3:30 PM FLORIDA vs. GEORGIA

Saturday, Nov. 14 6:00 PM ALABAMA at LSU

Saturday, Nov. 21 3:30 PM SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Nov. 28 3:30 PM SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Dec. 5 3:30 PM SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK

Saturday, Dec. 19 TBD SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

View More TV Stories Related Articles