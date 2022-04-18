CBS Renews THE TALK For Season 13

CBS has renewed THE TALK for a thirteenth season.

Natalie Morales surprised the panel of co-hosts with the new Monday morning. Watch the surprise announcement here.

THE TALK's 12th season premiered September 13, 2021. The show airs weekdays at 2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT on CBS.

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day.

The daily one-hour series is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood. The hosts exchange stories and share their opinions on issues and events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances, cooking segments and human interest stories.

THE TALK has earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 58 nominations. THE TALK also won The People's Choice Award (2016) for Daytime TV Hosting Team and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series (2016).

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS (C) 2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.