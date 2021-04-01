CBS & NATAS Announce Two-Year Deal With THE DAYTIME EMMYS

CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced TODAY a two-year deal for CBS to broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards. CBS will present the first of the two specials, the 48TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, on Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This will mark the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards, more than any other network.

This is the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy® awards in the same year. CBS last hosted both specials in 2005.

Additional information about the broadcast will be available in the coming months.

CBS has been the #1-rated network in daytime television since 1986. Currently, the Network broadcasts the top-two game shows, THE PRICE IS RIGHT (#1 network show in daytime) and LET'S MAKE A DEAL, the top-two daytime dramas, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (#1 daytime drama for 32 years) and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00PM, as well as all forms of children's television programming and certain categories of streaming and syndicated content. This year's Daytime Emmys® are the most competitive ever, with more than 3,100 submissions featuring content that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020, judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

The 48TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy® Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011 and 2020. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.