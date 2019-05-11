CBS Cancels MURPHY BROWN After One Season

CBS has cancelled MURPHY BROWN after one season, according to The New York Times. The revival of the beloved sitcom has ended due to ratings.

The show was in 65th place among broadcast shows among their key demographic of adults under 50.

The 13-episode revival began in September, a full 20 years after the original run of "Murphy Brown" ended.

The revival followed Murphy, played by Candice Bergen, who hosted a cable news television show in the wake of Trump's election. Many original cast members returned as well, including Joe Regalbuto, Faith Ford and Grant Shaud.

The producers were hopeful that the show would come back for another season. But THE AFTER low ratings and mixed reviews, the plug was pulled.

Read more on The New York Times.





