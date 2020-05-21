CBS Announces HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA Hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn

CBS announced today a new one-hour special, HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA, hosted by married actors Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn, to be broadcast Friday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special features America's top hair stylists who will guide celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey superstar P.K. Subban, and frontline healthcare workers, through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes.

With the majority of salons and barbershops still closed while America shelters in place, many increasingly hirsute people are missing their regularly scheduled salon appointments, and now more than ever need expert advice on how to rein in their unruly manes. After nearly three months of social distancing, the time has come for people to take haircare into their own hands. In HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA, top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a "cut-a-long" from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome. They'll also weave in tips and tricks for viewers to achieve the best at-home coifs, turning DIY hairDON'Ts into hairDOs! Also, O'Connell and Romijn will highlight some of the best self-haircare moments that have hit social media while sheltering in place.

"We're all in this together, and we're all starting to look a little shaggy. So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world," said executive producer Tom Forman.

The special was produced remotely with extensive safety precautions in place.

HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA is produced by CRITICAL CONTENT. Executive producers are Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matt Pickel and Dave Metzler.

