CATS & DOGS 3: PAWS UNITE Available on Digital Tomorrow

The film is available September 15th.

ONE MORE DAY! Tomorrow - is the day we have been all waiting for! Grab your paw-pcorn and delicious treats - and get ready for the highly anticipated release of Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! - the all-new original movie from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment - available on Digital TOMORROW - September 15, and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on October 13!

It's been 10 years since the creation of the Great Truce, an elaborate joint-species surveillance system designed and monitored by cats and dogs to keep the peace when conflicts arise. But when a tech-savvy villain hacks into wireless networks to use frequencies only heard by cats and dogs, he manipulates them into conflict, and the worldwide battle between cats and dogs is BACK ON. Now, a team of inexperienced and untested agents will have to use their old-school animal instincts to restore order and peace between cats and dogs everywhere.

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! features an all-star comedy lineup lending their voices to this new generation of four footed and two winged friends including Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as Gwen the cat, Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl) as Roger the dog, and George Lopez as Pablo the Parrot. The film is directed by Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer) and written by Scott Bindley (The Last Summer). Producers are Andrew Lazar (Cats & Dogs, Get Smart) and David Fliegel.

Watch a clip here:

