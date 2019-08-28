CATHERINE THE GREAT Starring Helen Mirran to Debut on October 21 on HBO

HBO presents, in association with Sky, the four-part limited series CATHERINE THE GREAT, debuting MONDAY, OCT. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

This limited series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Starring Academy-award winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen", "Gosford Park", "The Last Station") and Jason Clarke ("First Man", "Zero Dark Thirty", "Mudbound") this four-part drama is set against the politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of Russian empress Catherine the Great (Mirren) who wielded supreme power throughout Russia for nearly half of the 18th century.

The HBO/Sky production follows Catherine towards the end of her reign during her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin (Clarke). Amid scandal, intrigue and immense conflict, they develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries and together serving as the architects of modern-day Russia through a series of liberalizing reforms.

CATHERINE THE GREAT is directed by Philip Martin; written by Nigel Williams; executive producers, Helen Mirren, Philip Martin, Nigel Williams, David Thompson for Origin Pictures and Charlie Pattinson and Christine Healy for New Pictures.





