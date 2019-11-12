CARTER Returns to WGN American on January 20

WGN America announced today that the second season of the comedic procedural series "Carter" will premiere January 20 at 10 PM ET/PT. Jerry O'Connell (Billions), Sydney Poitier Heartsong (Chicago P.D.) and Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black) return for the show's sophomore season. Andy Berman (Psych, Rosewood) joins "Carter" as the showrunner and executive producer and series creator Garry Campbell (Kids in The Hall, MADtv) returns as an executive producer and writer on the series.

Carter revolves around Harley Carter (O'Connell), the star of a hit detective TV show, who decides he needs a break from Hollywood. Carter returns to his sleepy hometown where he quickly discovers that his years of playing a fictional detective come in handy when he finds himself immersed in real-life mysteries. In season two, Carter plants roots as a celebrity Private Investigator and doubles down on his fame in a world where life continues to imitate TV. But Carter will discover that the toughest cases to solve are personal ones when he finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with his best friend - a REAL DETECTIVE - and her new police chief, played by Lyriq Bent (She's Gotta Have It), where the stakes are winner takes all.

"WGN America is excited to have Jerry and the cast back for a second season in January," said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. "Because it appeals to so many different types of TV viewers, 'Carter' became a fan favorite last year, and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy this next round of crime and comedy."

"Carter" is produced by Amaze Film + Television, executive produced by the company's Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther (Call Me Fitz, Saint Ralph) as well as Campbell, Berman, series star O'Connell, and Sony Pictures Television's Gemstone Studios serves as executive producers. "Carter" was originally commissioned by Sony Pictures Television Networks and is distributed outside of Canada by Sony Pictures Television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories