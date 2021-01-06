CAREGIVER: A LOVE STORY Now Playing in Theaters

Caregiver: A Love Story, from directors Jessica Zitter and Kevin Gordon, challenges viewers to acknowledge the growing strain placed on family caregivers and to do something about it.



The 24-minute short documentary won the Oscar-qualifying Best Short Documentary Award at the 2020 San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. It also screened at the Mill Valley Film Festival, Oakland International Film Festival, Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival and more. The film has also had special screenings with leading organizations including the American Medical Women's Association, California State University, and the Hospice Giving Foundation.



Caregiver: A Love Story is now playing via virtual cinemas in San Francisco (Roxie) and Los Angeles (Laemmle). Tickets to view the film may be purchased from anywhere in the United States.



Caregiver: A Love Story is the tale of one man struggling to care for his dying wife. When 59-year-old Bambi decides to forgo further treatment for her cancer and die at home, her husband Rick leaves his job to become her primary caregiver-a role for which he has no experience and little support. The film highlights an essential yet largely unseen workforce-the family caregivers of America- and challenges viewers to acknowledge the growing strain placed on them.



Co-director Dr. Jessica Nutik Zitter, MD, MPH, is a national advocate for transforming the way people die in America. Dr. Zitter is the author Extreme Measures: Finding a Better Path to the End of Life. She is a regular contributor to The New York Times and her articles have appeared in The Atlantic, Time Magazine, Journal of the American Medical Association, The Washington Post and many other publications. Dr. Zitter's work is featured in the Academy and Emmy-nominated short documentary "Extremis," available on Netflix. She is available for interview from Oakland.