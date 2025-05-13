CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD to Stream on Disney+ This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After captivating audiences worldwide in theaters and becoming the #2 highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically, Captain America: Brave New World has set its Disney+ streaming premiere. The blockbuster will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28.

Sam Wilson takes up the shield in Captain America: Brave New World, a thrilling new chapter that thrusts him into a global conspiracy and a high-stakes showdown with the fearsome Red Hulk. The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 18% Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now!