CAMP HIDEOUT Starring Christopher Lloyd & Corbin Bleu Out On Digital & On Demand

Camp Hideout arrives on Digital and On Demand platforms from Lionsgate on October 24.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

The family adventure comedy Camp Hideout arrives on Digital and On Demand platforms from Lionsgate on October 24.

The movie stars Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd (“Taxi,” Back to the Future) as a wacky camp owner, reminiscent of his role in Camp Nowhere. The film also stars Corbin Bleu (High School Musical), Amanda Leighton (“The Fosters”) and Ethan Drew (“Danger Force”) and is directed by Sean Olson (Max Winslow and the House of Secrets).

Perfect for families LOOKING FOR a family movie night during the school year this fall, Camp Hideout is available for the suggested retail price of $12.99 for EST and on VOD for $5.99.

When mischievous Noah gets himself into trouble with big-city crooks by accidentally stealing a game controller holding secret information, he escapes to a summer camp run by loud, cranky yet bighearted Falco. Though feeling like a fish out of water, Noah begins to create bonds with camp leader Jake and some of the other kids at camp.

After the bad guys track Noah down, the camp kids band together to fend them off, turning their woods into a series of booby traps including bees, zip lines, and slippery decks, and teaching Noah a valuable lesson in sticking together.



