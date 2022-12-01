CALL ME MISS CLEO Documentary to Debut on HBO Max
The Max Original documentary CALL ME MISS CLEO, debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 on HBO Max. This eye-opening film, produced by Gunpowder & Sky, chronicles the rise, fall, and reinvention of controversial and revered '90s television psychic Miss Cleo and features testimonials with those closest to her, as well as actresses Raven-Symoné and Debra Wilson.
Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices.
Featuring interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure. Revisiting an era of corded phones and 1-900-numbers, CALL ME MISS CLEO ultimately reveals the truth behind the ever-enigmatic woman who took TV by storm, only to abruptly disappear from public consciousness.
Joanna Zwickel, Senior Vice President, Documentary Features and Series, Gunpowder & Sky: "Miss Cleo was one of the most well-known and controversial TV personalities of the '90s. CALL ME MISS CLEO takes a close look at THE STORY BEHIND the iconic infomercials and unravels the fraud investigations that ensued. We are thrilled to be working with HBO Max on this film that will introduce the real Miss Cleo to the world."
Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "Miss Cleo was such an iconic figure to fans and believers nationwide, but her story behind the camera remained an enigma. We are excited at the opportunity to help tell her true story in CALL ME MISS CLEO through the testimonials of those closest to the mysterious TV personality."
The directors are Jennifer Brea and Celia Aniskovich. The producers are Joanna Zwickel and Celia Aniskovich. Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay and Anne Loder serve as executive producers. Executive producing for HBO Max is Jennifer O'Connell and Lizzie Fox.
Watch the new trailer here:
