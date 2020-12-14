CAL FIRE Will Premiere on Discovery Channel

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is dedicated to fire prevention and protection of California's privately and publicly-owned wildlands and is the lead agency battling the historic wildfires that burned across California this past year - the worst in the state's history. The men and women fighting on the frontlines are true heroes and now, Discovery Channel, in partnership with Cal Fire is bringing their battle against life-threatening blazes to viewers at home in the brand-new series, CAL FIRE premiering Sunday, January 3 at 10PM ET/PT.

The 2020 fire season in California is catastrophic, with more than 4.1 million acres burned, 9,400 homes and structures destroyed, and 33 lives lost to date. The men and women of Cal Fire sacrifice their own lives to protect others. Many firefighters are unable to go home to their families for weeks as they constantly put the public's needs above their own.

In the series, multiple camera crews were embedded with Cal Fire's frontline firefighters across the state - from Shasta in the North to San Diego in the South for the past three months, deploying cutting edge technology including fire-resistant helmet cameras to bring viewers an ultra-immersive perspective on the blazes. Crews had to undergo "Red Flag" training and were equipped with special protective gear in order to accompany the firefighters on the fire lines.

CAL FIRE gives viewers a first-hand look at some of California's most destructive fires including the Apple Fire near the Cherry Valley neighborhood in Southern California, the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest and the El Dorado Fire near San Bernardino County. From Napa to San Diego, several fires ravaged California this year - and the worst is likely yet to come as they are in the midst of an unpredictable Santa Ana wind season.

Viewers can follow these heroic firefighters' experience during wildfire season now on the GO Original series CAL FIRE, available on the app or at Discovery.com/CalFire. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #CalFire, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

CAL FIRE is co-produced by Triage Entertainment and Third Force Productions for Discovery Channel. Pat McGee, Terence Wrong, and Stu Schreiberg are Executive Producers, Aysu Saliba is Co-Executive Producer. For Discovery Channel, John Slaughter is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.