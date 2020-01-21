Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Renews Five Court Series

Entertainment Studios, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, and owner of 15 U.S. broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks now serving nearly 160 million subscribers -- including The Weather Channel television network and its streaming service Local Now - is proud to announce the order of 130 new half-hour episodes for five of the studio's current court series. These series renewals consist of a total of 650 new half-hour episodes for the 2020-21 season, effective immediately. These Emmy(R) Award-winning and Emmy(R) Award-nominated series and judges are a significant part of Allen's entire television programming portfolio, which now consists of a total of 64 shows currently on the air globally.

All five Entertainment Studios court series are carried in broadcast Syndication in 90 percent of U.S. television markets, and on the ES network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV. DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Verizon FiOS, and DISH are among the many platforms that currently carry the ES network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV. The first Entertainment Studios court series - AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS - launched in Fall 2010 and is about to commence its 11th season.

"Ten years after we launched our first court series AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Whether in broadcast Syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming - and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre."

The five Entertainment Studios court series include:

AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS - Nominated for an Emmy(R) Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. America's Court with Judge Ross premiered in Fall, 2010.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ - Three-time Emmy(R)-Award winner Cristina Perez is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate award-winning judge, who appeals to audiences everywhere. Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez premiered in Fall, 2012.

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN - Twice elected as a county court judge in Miami, Judge Karen Mills-Francis is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children. Supreme Justice with Judge Karen premiered in Fall, 2013.

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN - This Emmy(R)-nominated series features Judge Mablean, who also presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006) on the television show 'Divorce Court.' JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN premiered in Fall, 2014.

THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT - Two-time Emmy(R)-nominated host Judge Glenda Hatchett presided as Judge on 'Judge Hatchett' for a total of fourteen seasons on the air. 'Judge Hatchett' won a Prism Award for Best Unscripted Non-Fiction Series or Special for Television. The Verdict with Judge Hatchett premiered in Fall, 2016.





