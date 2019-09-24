Build-A-Bear Workshop Unveils SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Line

The world's most lovable sea sponge, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and his friends, Patrick Star and Gary the Snail, are making a splash at Build-A-Bear Workshop. These huggable characters are available with a variety of accessories like the plush Pineapple House, Krabby Patty Wristie, and more.

Don't forget about the pre-packaged Gift Sets full of F.U.N. for the SpongeBob lover in your life. Make your own nautical nonsense and add SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and his friends to your collection!

SpongeBob SquarePants: $29 / £21.50

Are you ready, kids? AYE, AYE, CAPTAIN! Make your own nautical nonsense and add SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS to your collection! The world's most lovable sea sponge is celebrating 20 years of unforgettable adventures in Bikini Bottom. Fans of all ages can take their imaginaaation overboard by making their own SpongeBob with hugs, heart and smiles. Bring home the sea's silliest creature and dive into more F.U.N. by personalizing him with sounds, scents and accessories! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Pre-Stuffed Gary the Snail: $12.50 / £10

Meow! That means, "Gary the Snail is here!" Even the sea's silliest creature needs a faithful pet by his side. SpongeBob's beloved pet snail is extra cute as a pre-stuffed furry friend. Don't let Gary's small size fool you - this lovable snail is very huggable! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Krabby Patty Wristie: $6 / £4.50

Yum! Your furry friend will need a good snack after a day of adventures in Bikini Bottom. This plush wrist accessory looks just like the yummy Krabby Patties that SpongeBob grills at the Krusty Krab. It attaches to your furry friend's paw for a fun look! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

SpongeBob SquarePants Plush Pineapple House: $18 / £15

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants... and all your furry friends! This full-sized plush Pineapple House is a must-have for any SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS fan. It's the perfect plush accessory for playing with your furry friends in Bikini Bottom. Just watch out for jellyfish! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Online Exclusive Patrick Star: $29 / £21.50

Pinky up! Now you can add SpongeBob's sea star sidekick to your collection! The online exclusive Patrick Star is one of the most huggable creatures under the sea with his plump pink body and super smiley face. Go overboard and bring home your very own Patrick Star today! ©2019 Viacom International Inc. All rights reserved. Nickelodeon, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.





