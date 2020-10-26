Buddy Valastro Returns To Food Network and TLC This Holiday Season

Buddy Valastro embarks on an extraordinary new Christmas-themed competition.

Buddy Valastro embarks on an extraordinary new Christmas-themed competition on Food Network as he goes head-to-head with the greatest non-cake artists on Buddy vs. Christmas, premiering on Sunday, November 22nd at 10pm ET/PT. It's bakers vs. makers as their skills are tested in each of the four episodes, as Buddy and his team of bakers goes up against an award-winning scenic designer, a glassblower, an animatronics expert, and a Lego builder. With only 24 hours to capture the spirit of the holidays with their creations, THE ONE that rises to the top with their elaborate design will be crowned winner. From life-size gingerbread houses and snow globes, to incredible toys including drivable sleigh cakes and action figures, and to Santa's workshop complete with talking reindeer, each creation brings holiday enchantment to life!

"As the Cake Boss, Buddy has mastered the creation of gigantic, life-sized, and incredibly realistic cakes. Now, viewers will be captivated as he takes on his most difficult challenge yet by competing against master builders and expert crafters - it's cake creations vs. real build designs on Buddy vs. Christmas," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Audiences will be stunned by the remarkable Christmas designs in each episode, with all their spectacular details and special effects, making each one more impressive than the last."

The cake designs on Buddy vs. Christmas were some of the last cake's Buddy constructed, as the series was filmed prior to a recent accident at his home, where his right hand was impaled, and he was rushed into emergency surgery. TLC's two-hour special following Buddy's road to recovery premiering on Wednesday, December 23rd at 9pm ET/PT, follows the dramatic events as they transpired in real time with footage captured immediately after the incident. It's a long, emotional journey, from Buddy's multiple surgeries, to his family anxiously waiting at the hospital, to grueling physical therapy, and to his first days back at the job. As business deadlines loom, commitments for over-the-top cakes stack up, and the holiday season around the corner, the stakes couldn't be higher. But above all, Buddy faces the ultimate question: Can you still be the CAKE BOSS if you can't make cakes?

"Buddy is like family to all of us at TLC, so we are thrilled and relieved for him that he is on the road to recovery following his accident," said Howard Lee, President and General Manager, TLC. "Knowing Buddy's determination and spirit, it's no surprise that he would give it his all in the hopes of returning back to normal. We are proud to document his journey as part of this special."

For more on Buddy vs. Christmas fans can head to FoodNetwork.com/BuddyvsChristmas each week to watch behind-the-scenes games with Buddy and to get seasonal recipe inspiration just in time for the holidays.

Both programs were produced by Cakehouse Media.

