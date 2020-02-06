Bruno Mars Will Star in a Disney Music Film

Deadline reports that Bruno Mars has cut a deal with Disney to develop a film based around music. He will produce and star in the feature.

Mars will write and perform the music for the upcoming film, which has released no plot details thus far.

Disney signed a deal with Lin-Manuel Miranda earlier this week to release Hamilton on Disney Plus.

As an actor, Mars appeared in "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2." He has also hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE several times.

Read the original story on Deadline.





