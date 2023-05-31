Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Sets October Premiere on Apple TV+

The series will make its highly-anticipated debut with the first two episodes on Friday, October 13, 2023.

By:
Apple TV+ TODAY announced its upcoming limited drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”), will make its highly-anticipated debut with the first two episodes on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Based on the best-selling, debut novel of the same name from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry,” set in the early 1950s, follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes. New episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through November 24, 2023. 

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi KING (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

“Lessons in Chemistry” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) executive produces alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”



