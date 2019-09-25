Bravo's THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Celebrates a Decade of Family, Friendship, and Frenemies When Season 10 Premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 6

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premieres on Wednesday, November 6 at 9pm ET/PT.

· Returning for season 10 are Housewives: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin.

· Danielle Staub returns as a friend this season.

Coming up this season:

· From Jersey to the Hamptons and Jamaica, the ladies will weather the storm as this season proves that having fun in the sun is not always as easy as it seems.

· As Teresa prepares herself and her daughters for her husband's future, she simultaneously is faced with cheating rumors and lingering tension within the group.

· Melissa is on the brink of celebrating her 40th birthday, and while her career is booming, she still thinks one thing is missing from her perfect family.

· Margaret is forced to revisit repercussions from a legal battle while struggling with her mother's decision to start a new chapter. And a jab at Teresa's alleged affair leads to new tension among the ladies.

· Dolores questions her future with David and must make the ultimate decision about their relationship. Meanwhile, after a heated argument with Jackie, the women are forced to pick sides.

· Jackie opens up to her friends and family about her eating disorder in hopes to become an advocate for others. With her newfound sense of self, she learns to advocate for herself amongst the other ladies.

· Jennifer undergoes a major physical transformation that has her feeling as confident as ever; but after her daughter and friends accuse her of acting like a bully, she is left feeling rattled.

· Freshly divorced Danielle continues to clash with Margaret, putting her relationship with Teresa on the chopping block.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is produced for Bravo by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jessica Sebastian, Jordana Hochman, Amy Kohn, Lauren Volonakis and Dorothy Toran serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Watch a season trailer here:





