Bravo's THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Three-Part Reunion Begins 7/16

Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" three-part reunion premieres onTuesday, July 16 at 9pm ET/PT.

Host Andy Cohen joins Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, newcomer Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, and friendCamille Grammer as they revisit a wildly unpredictable season. Lisa Vanderpump did not attend the reunion.

Reunion, Part 1: Tuesday, July 16 at 9pm ET/PT: The women gather to settle their grievances, but are faced with a stunning no-show from Lisa Vanderpump, which sets Kyle off. An emotional Denise reflects on her roller-coaster year, but her comments draw Camille's ire. Erika and Lisa Rinna reveal some naughty secrets about their husbands, while Dorit calls out Teddi's betrayal.

Reunion, Part 2: Tuesday, July 23 at 9pm ET/PT: Teddi finds herself in the hot seat as Andy holds her accountable for her role in Puppygate, which ultimately led to a rift between Dorit and Lisa Vanderpump. Dorit, Erika, and Kyle defend themselves when tabloid headlines are brought into question. Lisa Rinna opens up to the group about her possible issues with food. Unresolved emotions between Camille and the rest of the ladies come to a shocking climax.

Reunion, Part 3: Tuesday, July 30 at 9pm ET/PT: The reunion concludes with the fallout over Camille's dramatic storm-off. Teddi and Denise face a volatile foe. A tearful Kyle reflects on the end of her long friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa Rinna, Dorit, and Erika debate Lisa Vanderpump's behavior this season and question her motivations.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Christopher Cullen, and John Carr serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Photo credit: Bravo Media/ Nicole Weingart





