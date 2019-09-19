Bravo's Revival of Popular Game Show CASH CAB Premieres Monday, Oct. 7!

Bravo is reviving the Emmy Award-winning gameshow "Cash Cab" from Lion Television, an All3Media company, and bringing back host and comedian Ben Bailey. New Yorkers and tourists alike have pined for a chance to test their knowledge and win money in the iconic Cash Cab. Now, they may get a chance, and this time with a Bravo twist. In this series reboot, the questions will include more for lovers of Pop culture and even a few appearances from Bravolebrities.

Each episode will feature two to three games, and much like the original series it will all start the second the contestant enters the Cash Cab. If the passenger can answer enough questions correctly before MAKING IT to their destination, they'll win big bucks. However, three wrong answers and they're kicked out of the CASH CAB and back on the street. Along the way they'll get two shout-outs - one on social media and the other via a street shout out - where the contestant can pull over and ask a stranger for help. Passengers who successfully make it to their destination can simply walk away with their money or they can play a double or nothing video bonus round, either going home incredibly happy or with nothing at all.

Before he got behind the wheel of the "Cash Cab," host Ben Bailey began his career as a Stand Up comedian. As a young man, Bailey left his home in a small town in New Jersey and headed to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. Just a few weeks later he found himself onstage at The Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. He soon after returned to the East Coast and quickly became a crowd favorite at the clubs in New York City. He has since performed at all the major festivals including Montreal and Chicago (Just For Laughs), The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and at clubs and theaters around the world. Currently, Bailey tours for his latest Stand Up special "Ben Bailey Live & Uncensored." He can also be heard on his popular podcast "Tall But True."

Previously, Bailey has starred in two specials for Comedy Central and more recently appeared in "Road Rage and Accidental Ornithology," which is currently streaming on Netflix. He has gone on to host several other series including "Who's Still Standing" for NBC, "Best in The Business" and "After the Catch" for Discovery. He has appeared in numerous other shows including "30 Rock," "Parenthood," "Law and Order," and "One Life to Live" to name a few. Additionally, he's been featured in several films including "Bad Parents," "Don't Shoot the Pharmacist," and "Bad Meat."

"Cash Cab" is produced by Lion Television USA with Tony Tackaberry, Allison Corn, PJ Morrison and Stan Hsue serving as executive producers. Ben Bailey also serves as executive producer.

Watch a trailer here:





