BravoCon 2025 Sets Ticket Sale Date, Andy Cohen Live Shows, & More

Following an absence in 2024, BravoCon is set to return in 2025 for an electrifying 3-day weekend, Nov. 14-16 at CAESARS FORUM on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. BravoCon 2025 3-day “Bravoholic” general admission and “Future Bravoleb” VIP tickets will go on sale Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, available at BravoCon2025.com.

The event promises more legendary Bravolebrity interactions, intimate VIP experiences, mind-blowing panel mash-ups, all-new immersive activations, and more.

Andy Cohen is bringing the Clubhouse to life with “BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen” set to film five jaw-dropping shows across four nights from PH Live at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Tickets are sold separately and will be on sale Friday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT at BravoCon2025.com.

Thursday, Nov. 13: The Days of Our Wives: 20 Years of The Real Housewives

Friday, Nov. 14: BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos

Saturday, Nov. 15: Double the fun with back-to-back episodes, The Reading Room and The #1 Guys and Gals In The Group

Sunday, Nov. 16: Bravo’s Holiday Spectacular

More than 150 Bravolebrity are already confirmed to attend including Adriana De Moura, Aesha Scott, Alexia Nepola, Angela Oakley, Angie Katsanevas, Ben Robinson, Brit Eady, Britani Bateman, Brittany Cartwright, Brock Davies, Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey, Danny Booko, Dorit Kemsley, Drew Sidora, Emily Simpson, Fraser Olender, Gina Kirschenheiter, Gretchen Rossi, Guerdy Abraira, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Jason Caperna, Captain Jason Chambers, Jax Taylor, Jennifer Pedranti, Jesse Lally, Julia Lemigova, Kate Chastain, KATIE Ginella, Kelli Ferrell, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Kiki Barth, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Barlow, Lisa Hochstein, Luke Broderick, Mary Cosby, Marysol Patton, Meredith Marks, Michelle Saniei, Nia Sanchez Booko, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Captain Sandy Yawn, Scheana Shay, Shamea Morton, Shannon Storms Beador, Sheree Whitfield, Stephanie Shojaee, Tamra Judge, Tom Schwartz, Whitney Rose, and Zack Wickham.

