Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & More Announced as Presenters at the GOLDEN GLOBES

Tim Allen (Golden Globe Award winner and five-time nominee), Jennifer Aniston (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time nominee), Ana de Armas (Golden Globe Award nominee), Christian Bale (Golden Globe Award winner and five-time nominee) Antonio Banderas (five-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Jason Bateman (Golden Globe Award winner and five-time nominee), Cate Blanchett (Golden Globe Award winner and ten-time nominee), Matt Bomer (Golden Globe Award winner), Pierce Brosnan (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Glenn Close (Golden Globe Award winner and fourteen-time nominee), Daniel Craig (Golden Globe Award nominee), Ted Danson (Golden Globe Award winner and twelve-time nominee), Leonardo DiCaprio (Golden Globe Award winner and twelve-time nominee), Ansel Elgort (Golden Globe Award nominee), Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Lauren Graham (Golden Globe Award nominee), Tiffany Haddish, Kit Harington (Golden Globe Award nominee), Salma Hayek (Golden Globe Award nominee), Scarlett Johansson (five-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Elton John (Golden Globe Award winner and five-time nominee), Nick Jonas (Golden Globe Award nominee), Harvey Keitel (Golden Globe Award nominee), Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time nominee), Jennifer Lopez (Golden Globe Award nominee), Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren (Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee), Jason Momoa, Gwyneth Paltrow (Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee), Brad Pitt (Golden Globe Award winner and seven-time nominee), Amy Poehler (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time nominee), Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Paul Rudd (Golden Globe Award nominee), Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time nominee), Bernie Taupin (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time nominee), Charlize Theron (Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee),Sofia Vergara (four-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Kerry Washington (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Naomi Watts (Golden Globe Award nominee), Rachel Weisz (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time nominee) and Reese Witherspoon (Golden Globe Award winner and seven-time nominee) have been announced as presenters by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards. Ricky Gervais will host the high-profile ceremony airing live coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton. Previously announced eight-time Golden Globe Award winner and fifteen-time nominee Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award. Three-time Golden Globe Award nominee Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award. Dylan & Paris Brosnan will serve as this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors.



"HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live," the two-hour pre-show produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, will livestream exclusively on Facebook Watch from the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. The pre-show will include celebrity arrivals, fashion, interviews and behind the scenes looks at Hollywood's Party of the Year. Hosts for the pre-show include Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz, with more to be announced. The pre-show is set to stream on January 5 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. EST (3:00-5:00 p.m. PST) and can be found at facebook.com/GoldenGlobes and on GoldenGlobes.com.



Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.





