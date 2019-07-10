Brad Paisley, Dwayne Wade, Ellie Kemper and More Join AMERICA'S GOT TALENT As Guest Judges

Country music superstar Brad Paisley, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, Emmy Award-nominated actress Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and comedy legend and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno ("Jay Leno's Garage") are joining NBC's hit series "America's Got Talent" as guest judges.

Paisley will be the first to join the panel on July 16; Wade joins his wife, Gabrielle Union, on July 23; Kemper joins on July 30; and Leno will join on Aug. 6

They will join judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, along with host Terry Crews, over the next four weeks.

"America's Got Talent" wrapped its audition rounds last night with more than 70 acts moving through to the middle rounds. They will have another opportunity to perform for the judges' panel before facing the possibility of elimination.

Each guest judge will have their own Golden Buzzer to share with an act that they feel should go straight to the live shows.

In last night's final auditions episode, Luke Islam received the final Golden Buzzer from Hough, who told the young singer "... you have so much talent and grace, you have something so special ..."

So far, five acts have received a Golden Buzzer and secured a place in the live shows, which begin Aug. 13 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition to Islam, those acts include the Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews); young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Simon Cowell); singer Joseph Allen (Howie Mandel) and singer Kodi Lee (Gabrielle Union).

So far this summer, counting seven days of digital and linear delayed viewing, "America's Got Talent" is averaged a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That's an increase of 91% in 18-49 rating and 5.2 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" ratings per Nielsen Media Research. "Talent" has ranked as television's #1 entertainment telecast in both 18-49 and total viewers every week when airing an original so far this summer in those L+SD Nielsens.

This season of "AGT" has amassed 1.45 billion views across all video platforms.

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.





