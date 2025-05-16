Bong Joon Ho's MICKEY 17 to Stream Exclusively On Max in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros. Pictures’ MICKEY 17 will make its global streaming debut on Max on FRIDAY, MAY 23. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, MAY 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET.

From the Academy Award®-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, MICKEY 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, MICKEY 17 stars Robert Pattinson (“The Batman,” “Tenet”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), Academy Award® nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Beef”), with Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), and Academy Award® nominee Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar® winners for “Moonlight” and “12 Years a Slave”), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

