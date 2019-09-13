Bob Rafelson Honored at 40th Anniversary Filmfest

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary Filmfest, Aspen Film will present its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Cinematic Arts to Bob Rafelson - renegade and ground-breaking director, producer, and writer whose career spans four decades. Rafelson was the first recipient of Aspen Film's Independent by Nature award in 1999 so it is only fitting that 20 years later he will be honored again, looking back at his incredible career. The tribute will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at 5:00pm at the Wheeler Opera House.

Bob Rafelson, an Aspen local for the past 40 years, is credited with launching the careers of Bruce Dern, Jessica Lange, Sally Field, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jennifer Lopez by giving them their first serious film roles. Jack Nicholson attributes Rafelson with boosting his career, having "saved him from cheap exploitation movies." His protean skills as an artist and filmmaker, along with his innate ability to identify talent set Rafelson apart, as did his unflinching approach to filmmaking. He immersed himself in his work and refused to ever compromise his vision.

Filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Peter Bogdonavich and Wes Anderson extol his style and commitment to what he perceived as an overly obsessive perfection of his work. It is his independent spirit and resolute style which stand out and make him a true original.

The tribute and conversation will be led by legendary former Aspen Sheriff, Bob Braudis. Braudis was born and raised in Massachusetts and educated in New York. He moved to Aspen with his wife and two daughters 50 years ago, where he served as the elected Sheriff of Pitkin County from 1987-2011. He was introduced to Rafelson by their mutual friend, Dr. Hunter S. Thompson.

Tickets to the tribute are $25 for Aspen Film Members and $30 for general admission. To purchase, visit aspenshowtix.com. Following the event at the Wheeler, there will be a post tribute dinner at 7:30pm at L'Hostaria (620 E. Hyman Ave). Tickets to the dinner are $150 for Aspen Film Members and $175 for general admission. Dinner tickets include tribute admission. To purchase, visit www.aspenfilm.org.



The 40th Anniversary Filmfest is made possible by the generous support of Alpine Bank, Aspen 82, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times (Presenting Sponsor), The Gant, Hotel Aspen/Molly Gibson Lodge and Modern Luxury/Aspen Magazine. Aspen Filmfest is also charitably underwritten by grants from AspenOUT, the Brenden Mann Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Colorado Office of Film, Television & Media, Les Dames d'Aspen, Thrift Shop of Aspen, and the Wheeler Opera House (City of Aspen) Arts Grant Program.



Established in 1979, Aspen Film is one of Colorado's most active film arts organizations, presenting dynamic programs and featured guest artists throughout the year. Internationally recognized, Aspen Film organizes a major film event in every season, along with an extensive education program: Aspen Filmfest, Academy Screenings, Aspen Shortsfest and FilmEducates. With a mission to enlighten, enrich, educate and entertain through film, Aspen Film stimulates thought, encourages dialogue and broadens understanding of our world and selves through the diverse Spectrum of ideas presented by filmmakers worldwide. To learn more, visit aspenfilm.org.





