Bob Odenkirk-Led Crime Thriller NORMAL Sets 2026 Release Date

Normal, the latest collaboration between Bob Odenkirk, John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, and Nobody producer Marc Provissiero, will be released in theaters nationwide on April 17, 2026, by Magnolia Pictures.

Directed by Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, High Rise), the kinetic neo-Western stars Odenkirk as an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past who, after moving to a small, sleepy town, responds to a bank robbery and unknowingly uncovers something far more explosive.

For Sheriff Ulysses (Odenkirk), his provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but its namesake. Henry Winkler and Lena Headey also star.

Directed by Ben Wheatley, Normal is written by Derek Kolstad, from a story by Kolstad and Bob Odenkirk. The film is produced by Marc Provissiero, Odenkirk, and Kolstad in partnership with QWGmire. Executive Producers include Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale, along with Josh Adler, Rhonda Baker, Carrie Wilkins, Glenn Feig, Matthew J. Anderson, Jared D. Underwood, Andrew C. Robinson, and Ellen Rutter.

Bob Odenkirk is an Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. In 2015, Bob Odenkirk reprised the character he originated on the hit drama Breaking Bad, playing the title role in AMC's Better Call Saul, which earned him a Critics Choice TV Award, six Emmy nominations, as well as Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations. He made his Broadway debut earlier this year when starring in the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.