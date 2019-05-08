Blue Man Group Launches First Original Content Series BECOMING BLUE

Blue Man Group, the worldwide entertainment phenomenon, proudly presents the launch of Becoming Blue, the first-of-its-kind mini-documentary series that takes viewers on a seven-episode journey inside the Blue Man Group training process. The original content series, filmed entirely at the Blue Man Group training studios, and Astor Theatre, in New York City, documents six aspiring Blue Men, selected from more than 1,000 applicants, as they embark on an intense eight-week training course to ultimately join the permanent casts of Blue Man Group's current resident shows and tours.

"This series, told through the perspective of six incredibly talented actors, represents the most intimate look into the development of the Blue Man character that we have ever offered to audiences," said Randall Jaynes, Artistic Director, Blue Man Group, and Lead Blue Man Trainer. "We are not just giving a sneak peek into our process, but rather taking Blue Man Group's theme of audience interaction to a whole new level and embarking on a journey with these trainees as they both succeed and struggle to bring the character to life."

Check out the preview here:

"What the actors don't expect is a challenging journey of personal exploration into the most childlike and vulnerable versions of themselves," Jaynes added.

Following the series finale, Blue Man Group will host a Live Facebook Q&A on June 27th with Randall Jaynes and Blue Man Group Casting Director Tascha Van Auken, and release additional bonus content, including a highlight reel and 'Where are They Now?' segments with the trainees.

For more information and behind-the-scenes content, please visit www.Blueman.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.





