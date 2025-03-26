Billboard Reveals Women in Music Full Lineup: Tina Knowles, Erykah Badu, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Billboard has revealed the full lineup of presenters and performers for the Women in Music, which now includes Erykah Badu. The event will take place on Saturday, March 29 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA. Hosted by Laverne Cox, the evening will air LIVE on VIZIO WatchFree+ at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Presenters include Lauren Jauregui, Victoria Monét, Becky G, Julia Michaels, Kali Uchis, Madison Beer, Mickey Guyton, Suki Waterhouse, Summer Walker, Tanner Adell, and Zara Larsson. Erykah Badu is the latest addition to the lineup of must-see performers set to take the stage, including Ángela Aguilar, aespa, Gracie Abrams, Megan Moroney, Muni Long and Tyla.

Kicking off the night, red carpet correspondent Jazzy will capture the must-see moments, while backstage correspondent Drew Afualo will be creating exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the show. Girls Make Beats will host a special DJ performance during the red carpet featuring DJ Princess SC and DJ Sparkle who will bring their dynamic energy and talent. The star-studded red carpet will also feature appearances from Ari Lennox, Ashe, Ava Max, Bella Poarch, Heidi Montag, Jojo Siwa, Kandi Burruss, Keyshia Cole, Loren Gray, Madison Bailey, Queen Naija, Sophia Culpo, Tinashe, Victoria Justice and more.

Award Recipients:

Tina Knowles, Mother of the Year Award and joins previously announced lineup of powerhouse women shaping the music landscape.

Doechii, 2025 Woman of the Year Award

aespa, Group of the Year Award

Ángela Aguilar, Breakthrough Award

ANNA, Billboard Italy Woman of the Year

Charlotte Cardin, Billboard Canada Woman of the Year

Erykah Badu, Icon Award

GloRilla, Powerhouse Award

Gracie Abrams, Songwriter of the Year Award

JENNIE, Global Force Award

Megan Moroney, Rulebreaker Award presented by Crown Royal Whisky

Meghan Trainor, Hitmaker Award

Muni Long, Rising Star Award presented by Honda Stage

Tyla, Impact Award presented by Bose

VIZIO WatchFree+ is the exclusive home to the Billboard Women in Music 2025 live channel and on-demand collection available now through April 5, with the LIVE show airing free on March 29 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on VIZIO TVs and in the VIZIO mobile app. The channel and on demand collection gives viewers an inside look at the inspiring women artists shaping the music industry, featuring in-depth interviews, in-studio sessions with artists, episodic series, and more.

VIZIO TV owners can watch Billboard Women in Music 2025 and the LIVE event by opening the WatchFree+ app on their TV. For those who do not have a VIZIO TV, anyone can download the free VIZIO mobile app to their mobile device, click on the WatchFree+ button in the bottom row menu, and tune into the Billboard Women in Music 2025 channel.

Comments