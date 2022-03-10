Bill Maher to Launch New Podcast 'Club Random'

Known for his conversational prowess, Bill Maher is one of the most shrewd and insightful personalities in television. He's dominated cultural discourse for two decades on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, and now he's entering the podcast space with, Club Random with Bill Maher.

Club Random records at the bar on Bill's property in Los Angeles, called Club Random, where he hosts hour-long, one-on-one interviews with a wide range of eclectic guests. Each episode features free flowing, longform conversations about anything and everything, except politics. This is Bill hanging out in a casual, intimate setting.

The weekly podcast reunites Bill with one of the original Politically Incorrect writers, Chris Case and, former PI producer Chuck LaBella, both of whom will exec produce the podcast alongside Bill. Upcoming guests on the podcast include William Shatner, Quentin Tarantino, rap artist Freddie Gibbs, YouTube sensation Hannah Stocking, Bella Thorne, Adam Carolla, Killer Mike, Judd Apatow, the girls from the Guys We F*cked podcast, and many more.

Club Random with Bill Maher premieres March 21st, with a new episode dropping every Monday, and is available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube. Sponsorship sales for Club Random will be handled exclusively by PMM.

For more than twenty-five years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on Politically Incorrect (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last nineteen years on HBO's Real Time, Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, VICE. In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, Religulous, directed by Larry Charles (Borat).

In addition to his television program - which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Howard Stern, Barbra Streisand, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Megyn Kelly, Ronan Farrow, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jim Carrey, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan - Maher has written five bestsellers: "True Story," "Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect's Greatest Hits," "When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden," "New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer," and, "The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass."

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Bill has also been recognized with numerous Emmy nominations for his stand-up specials for HBO. He's done 11 solo specials for the premium cable channel including, "Bill Maher: Be More Cynical" (2000), "I'm Swiss" (2005), "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong" (2010), and "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma" (2018). He recently filmed his 12th special for HBO in Miami, "#Adulting," which will air on April 15th.