New Trailer Debuts for THE SOCIAL RECKONING from Aaron Sorkin

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A new trailer has been released for THE SOCIAL RECKONING, the upcoming film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The film is set to arrive exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026.

Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning playing out today, the Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

The film stars Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White as Frances Haugen and Jeff Horwitz, respectively. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the film also stars Jeremy Strong as Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a role separate from Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network.

Genre

Dramatic Thriller

Rating

This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com.

Written and Directed by

Aaron Sorkin

Produced by

Todd Black, p.g.a.

Peter Rice, p.g.a.

Stuart Besser, p.g.a.

Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a

Executive Producers

Lauren Lohman

Roger McNamee

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

Broderick Johnson

Andrew A. Kosove

Cast

Mikey Madison

Jeremy Allen White

Wunmi Mosaku

Betty Gilpin

Billy Magnussen

with Bill Burr

and Jeremy Strong

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