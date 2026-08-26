New Trailer Debuts for THE SOCIAL RECKONING from Aaron Sorkin
Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White star as whistleblower Frances Haugen and reporter Jeff Horwitz.
A new trailer has been released for THE SOCIAL RECKONING, the upcoming film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The film is set to arrive exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026.
Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning playing out today, the Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.
The film stars Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White as Frances Haugen and Jeff Horwitz, respectively. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the film also stars Jeremy Strong as Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a role separate from Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network.
Genre
Dramatic Thriller
Rating
This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com.
Written and Directed by
Produced by
Todd Black, p.g.a.
Peter Rice, p.g.a.
Stuart Besser, p.g.a.
Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a
Executive Producers
Lauren Lohman
Roger McNamee
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein
Broderick Johnson
Andrew A. Kosove
Cast
Mikey Madison
Jeremy Allen White
with Bill Burr
and Jeremy Strong