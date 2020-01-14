Big Apple Circus Announces Celebrity Ringmaster Line Up for January

The Big Apple Circus is thrilled to announce their guest ringmaster lineup for the month of January. Keeping true to their New York City theme, they will be calling on quintessential New Yorker Christie Brinkley, famed children's author Mo Willems and RuPaul Drag Race's Alexis Michelle sponsored by Manhattan Mini Storage.

On January 16th join New York Times best-selling children's book author and illustrator, Mo Willems as he serves as our Guest Ringmaster. Guests will have the chance to win a signed copy of the newest title from his popular Pigeon book series - The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! Willems, who began his career as a writer and animator for SESAME STREET which earned him 6 Emmy Awards, is best known for his children's books such as Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale, the Elephant & Piggie series, and more. Most recently, Willems was named the first ever Education Artist-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Willems has some special ties to the show, Hovey Burgess our 'circus scholar' was one of his teachers at NYU Tisch!

On January 23rd, join internationally renowned drag artist, singer, and native New Yorker Alexis Michelle as she partners with Manhattan Mini Storage and Big Apple Circus as Guest Ringmaster to celebrate New York City and the people that live here! Watch the new Manhattan Mini Storage ad featuring Big Apple Circus performers as they tell a real New York storage story.

On the heels of her own viral ad in collaboration with the iconic storage company, Alexis Michelle gained international fame with her top 5 finish in the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She has performed globally since leaving the show and is sure to blow audiences away with her center ring Big Apple Circus performance. Always immersed in the theatrical world, Alexis Michelle attended LaGuardia High School and Interlochen Center for the Arts. She also holds a BFA degree from the University of Michigan's musical theater department and has performed in both off-Broadway productions regionally and on tour. She can be seen in the new TLC show Drag Me Down the Aisle.

Supermodel, actress and author Christie Brinkley will be serving as Guest Ringmaster for three consecutive nights. Brinkley is combining her modeling experience with her artistic and diverse talents and will be bringing them to the center of the stage on January 29th, 30th and for her birthday on February 1st

Christie Brinkley known for her legendary career, became the first model to ever appear on the cover of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED for three consecutive years, recently starred in Tony® Award-winning revival of the mega-hit musical Chicago as Roxie Hart and has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers worldwide.

As a successful businesswoman, Brinkley has an exclusive line of organic Prosecco called Bellissima, from Treviso, Italy, which is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising brands of Prosecco across the country.

After having to leave DANCING WITH THE STARS early due to an injury, Christie is happy to be fully recovered and returning to the stage, at New York's most iconic circus - The Big Apple Circus!





