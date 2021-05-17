Bianca Del Rio Announces 'Unsanitzed' Comedy Tour
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10am local time at thebiancadelrio.com.
Comedy queen and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE champion Bianca Del Rio announces her Unsanitized Comedy Tour which hits 26 cities this Fall. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10am local time at thebiancadelrio.com.
Bianca Del Rio made history on her "It's Jester Joke" stand-up tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, which was hailed as "something truly extraordinary to witness" (Instinct Magazine). All along her "Unsanitized" stand-up tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.
Bianca Del Rio is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. The beloved comic and actor once known as Roy Haylock emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America".
She is the author of the hilarious book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca and performed in the West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. She's also followed by millions of fans on social media.
BIANCA DEL RIO UNSANITIZED COMEDY TOUR
Sept 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Sept 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
Oct 2 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Portland PAC, Newmark Theatre
Oct 6 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Oct 9 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic
Oct 11 - St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater
Oct 13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
Oct 14 & 15 - NYC @ The RAD Theater
Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 18 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
Oct 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café
Oct 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Oct 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Oct 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
Oct 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel PAC, Perelman Theater
Oct 30 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
Nov 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Nov 2 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Nov 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre
Nov 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel