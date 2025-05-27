Bi Gan's Cannes Award-Winning RESURRECTION Acquired by Janus Films

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Janus Films has acquired all North American rights to Resurrection, Winner of the Special Jury prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, written and directed by visionary filmmaker Bi Gan (KAILI BLUES, LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT). Upon premiering in the festival competition, the film was hailed by the New York Times’ Manohla Dargis as “electric, dramatic, fantastic” and a “reminder that great movies continue to be made”.

Told in six kaleidoscopic parts spanning a century, Resurrection's framing story takes place ina world where humanity has lost the ability to dream, and one creature remains entranced by the fading illusions of the dreamworld. It stars Chinese superstar singer and actor Jackson Yee and veteran actress Shu Qi, famed for her collaborations with Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Long renowned for its legendary library of international classics, Janus Films has more recently reestablished itself as one of the foremost first-run distributors of new cinema from around the world. Earning eight Academy Award nominations in partnership with Sideshow Pictures, Janus Films has released such instant classics as Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Academy Award ® winner DRIVE MY CAR, Jerzy Skolimowski’s Academy Award ® nominated EO, Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix, critically acclaimed ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT, Hlynur Palmason's GODLAND and Gints Zibalodis’ FLOW, which became their highest-grossing film at the box office and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

So far his year, Janus has released Alain Guiraudie’s MISERICORDIA, David Cronenberg’s acclaimed thriller THE SHROUDS, Jia Zhangke’s masterpiece CAUGHT BY THE TIDES. Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s highly anticipated thriller CLOUD will open in July and Ira Sachs’ PETER HUJAR’S DAY is slated for fall release.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds