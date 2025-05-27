Bi Gan's Cannes Award-Winning RESURRECTION Acquired by Janus Films

A theatrical release date is yet to be announced.
Janus Films has acquired all North American rights to Resurrection, Winner of the Special Jury prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, written and directed by visionary filmmaker Bi Gan (KAILI BLUES, LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT). Upon premiering in the festival competition, the film was hailed by the New York Times’ Manohla Dargis as “electric, dramatic, fantastic” and a “reminder that great movies continue to be made”.
Told in six kaleidoscopic parts spanning a century, Resurrection's framing story takes place ina world where humanity has lost the ability to dream, and one creature remains entranced by the fading illusions of the dreamworld. It stars Chinese superstar singer and actor Jackson Yee and veteran actress Shu Qi, famed for her collaborations with Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Long renowned for its legendary library of international classics, Janus Films has more recently reestablished itself as one of the foremost first-run distributors of new cinema from around the world. Earning eight Academy Award nominations in partnership with Sideshow Pictures, Janus Films has released such instant classics as Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Academy Award ® winner DRIVE MY CAR, Jerzy Skolimowski’s Academy Award ® nominated EO, Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix, critically acclaimed ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT, Hlynur Palmason's GODLAND and Gints Zibalodis’ FLOW, which became their highest-grossing film at the box office and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
So far his year, Janus has released Alain Guiraudie’s MISERICORDIA, David Cronenberg’s acclaimed thriller THE SHROUDS, Jia Zhangke’s masterpiece CAUGHT BY THE TIDES. Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s highly anticipated thriller CLOUD will open in July and Ira Sachs’ PETER HUJAR’S DAY is slated for fall release.
