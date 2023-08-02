Bette Midler Film SITTING IN BARS WITH CAKE Premieres in September on Prime Video

On September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Prime Video has REVEALED that the upcoming film Sitting in Bars with Cake, starring Bette Midler, Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, and Ron Livingston, will premiere on September 8.

An open-hearted look at friendship and finding yourself in early adulthood, the film is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and inspired by real-life events and the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay.

Shahidi is also an executive producer on the film, which marks her first project as an executive producer. On September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as “cakebarring.”

During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.



