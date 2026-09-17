Benny Blanco Reveals the Exact Moment He Knew Selena Gomez Was 'The One'
The producer also opened up about fear, putting himself out there and his approach to chasing big goals.
Benny Blanco sat down with Jenna Bush Hager for an episode of OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA, opening up about the night he realized Selena Gomez was the person he wanted to marry. The conversation ranged across love, failure, fear and the courage it takes to pursue what someone actually wants, with Blanco describing the qualities he had been looking for in a partner before that pivotal moment arrived.
Blanco used the appearance to discuss his new book, tying his personal story about Gomez to broader reflections on risk-taking and vulnerability. He spoke candidly about why failure is a necessary part of success and how overcoming fear has shaped both his creative work and his personal life, framing the conversation around the idea of putting oneself out there even when the outcome is uncertain.
The sit-down fits within Jenna Bush Hager's ongoing series of author and celebrity conversations on OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA, where she has previously spoken with figures like Knopf editorial director and novelist Jenny Jackson about the personal stakes behind creative work. As with that earlier appearance, Blanco's conversation centered on the emotional throughline connecting a public figure's private struggles to the project they are now sharing with readers.
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