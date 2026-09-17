Benny Blanco Reveals the Exact Moment He Knew Selena Gomez Was 'The One'

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Benny Blanco sat down with Jenna Bush Hager for an episode of OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA, opening up about the night he realized Selena Gomez was the person he wanted to marry. The conversation ranged across love, failure, fear and the courage it takes to pursue what someone actually wants, with Blanco describing the qualities he had been looking for in a partner before that pivotal moment arrived.

Blanco used the appearance to discuss his new book, tying his personal story about Gomez to broader reflections on risk-taking and vulnerability. He spoke candidly about why failure is a necessary part of success and how overcoming fear has shaped both his creative work and his personal life, framing the conversation around the idea of putting oneself out there even when the outcome is uncertain.

The sit-down fits within Jenna Bush Hager's ongoing series of author and celebrity conversations on OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA, where she has previously spoken with figures like Knopf editorial director and novelist Jenny Jackson about the personal stakes behind creative work. As with that earlier appearance, Blanco's conversation centered on the emotional throughline connecting a public figure's private struggles to the project they are now sharing with readers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 16 Hrs 06 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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