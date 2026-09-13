Benny Blanco Opens Up on Music Hustle, New Book and Selena Gomez First Date

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Benny Blanco sat down with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY's Sunday Sitdown segment, filmed at the historic Electric Lady Studios, to discuss his new book, F*ck Failure, and the persistence it took to build a career in music. The producer also spoke about his creative partnerships with artists including Ed SHeeran and Rihanna, and offered details about his first date with his now-wife, Selena Gomez.

Blanco's book, F*ck Failure, was set for a September 15 release via Simon & Schuster and was described as a guide to life and success centered on embracing failure as a path to achievement. Chapters include titles such as "Shut Up," "Dream Big," "Don't be a Dick," and "Relax," reflecting the irreverent voice Blanco brings to the project. "You want success? You gotta fail better," Blanco has said of the book's premise.

Blanco has spent more than a decade writing and producing some of the most recognizable songs in contemporary music, and he recently turned his attention to Hermoso, an eight-track studio album rooted in his longtime appreciation for Latin music. That project brought together collaborators including Selena Gomez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Mora, The Marías, Bb trickz, and Neton Vega, blending cumbia, reggaeton, pop, and electronic influences.

During the sitdown, Blanco also dished on the early days of his relationship with Gomez, giving Geist a personal glimpse behind one of music's most talked-about partnerships. The conversation rounded out a wide-ranging interview that touched on both Blanco's professional hustle and the personal milestones that have shaped his story.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...