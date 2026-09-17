benny blanco Crashes Fallon's Monologue to Pitch Himself for Broadway's ANNIE

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benny blanco interrupted Jimmy Fallon's monologue on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to make his case for taking on the title role in ANNIE on Broadway, turning a standard bit of monologue material into an unannounced audition pitch. The producer stepped into the middle of Fallon's setup, redirecting the segment toward his own pitch rather than letting the host finish the joke as planned.

The interruption format mirrors a recurring device on the show, in which a guest breaks from the expected structure to insert themselves into the host's material rather than waiting for a formal interview segment. In this case, blanco used the moment to argue, comedically, that he belonged in the title role of the classic musical, playing off the gap between his real-world identity as a hit music producer and the fictional premise of stepping into a Broadway role built for a child performer.

The bit relied entirely on the mismatch between blanco's public persona and the idea of him auditioning for ANNIE, with the comedy coming from his insistence on being taken seriously despite the obvious incongruity. Fallon's reaction to the pitch became part of the back-and-forth, as the host worked to fold the unplanned interruption back into the flow of his monologue.

The segment is available to stream on Peacock alongside the rest of the episode, giving viewers the chance to see the full exchange between Fallon and blanco as it played out live.

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