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Benny Blanco Reveals He Froze Wedding Cake for Selena Gomez Anniversary on Fallon

The producer also detailed a bet that led him to run 13 miles without preparing.

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Benny Blanco stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about a tradition he and Selena Gomez are planning for their first wedding anniversary: freezing part of their wedding cake to eat together when the date arrives. The conversation with Jimmy Fallon also covered a half marathon Blanco ran on a bet despite doing zero training beforehand, along with the story behind his book F*ck Failure.

Blanco used the appearance to walk through what pushed him to write F*ck Failure, giving Fallon's audience insight into the thinking behind the book. He also detailed the circumstances of the bet that put him on the hook to run 13.1 miles without any physical preparation, a decision he had to see through regardless of the lack of training.

The anniversary plan gave the segment its most personal moment, with Blanco explaining the choice to save and freeze a portion of the wedding cake specifically to mark the one-year milestone with Gomez. The half marathon story and the book both rounded out a wide-ranging chat that moved between his personal life and his creative work.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular late-night lineup, with the full conversation available to stream on Peacock.

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