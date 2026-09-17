Benny Blanco Reveals He Froze Wedding Cake for Selena Gomez Anniversary on Fallon

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Benny Blanco stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about a tradition he and Selena Gomez are planning for their first wedding anniversary: freezing part of their wedding cake to eat together when the date arrives. The conversation with Jimmy Fallon also covered a half marathon Blanco ran on a bet despite doing zero training beforehand, along with the story behind his book F*ck Failure.

Blanco used the appearance to walk through what pushed him to write F*ck Failure, giving Fallon's audience insight into the thinking behind the book. He also detailed the circumstances of the bet that put him on the hook to run 13.1 miles without any physical preparation, a decision he had to see through regardless of the lack of training.

The anniversary plan gave the segment its most personal moment, with Blanco explaining the choice to save and freeze a portion of the wedding cake specifically to mark the one-year milestone with Gomez. The half marathon story and the book both rounded out a wide-ranging chat that moved between his personal life and his creative work.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular late-night lineup, with the full conversation available to stream on Peacock.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 16 Hrs 06 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link